The final countdown: India's joint ISS mission prepares for fiery descent

All about the splashdown

The astronauts are suiting up as Dragon Grace preps for its de-orbit burn at 2:07pm.

After braving re-entry heat over 1,600°C, parachutes will open at 2:57pm for a gentle splashdown in the Pacific near California by 3:01pm.

Recovery teams will be ready to help them out of the capsule before they head to Houston for health checks and some well-earned rest.

This mission really highlights what international teamwork can achieve in space!