The final countdown: India's joint ISS mission prepares for fiery descent
India's debut mission to the International Space Station is almost over!
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked at 4:45pm on Monday and is now set for a 2:30pm descent.
This milestone for ISRO cost ₹550 crore and brought together Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, NASA legend Peggy Whitson, and two ESA specialists: Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.
All about the splashdown
The astronauts are suiting up as Dragon Grace preps for its de-orbit burn at 2:07pm.
After braving re-entry heat over 1,600°C, parachutes will open at 2:57pm for a gentle splashdown in the Pacific near California by 3:01pm.
Recovery teams will be ready to help them out of the capsule before they head to Houston for health checks and some well-earned rest.
This mission really highlights what international teamwork can achieve in space!