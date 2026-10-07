Crescent moon briefly hid Jupiter in a lunar occultation
Technology
On Tuesday, October 6, the crescent moon slid right in front of Jupiter, briefly hiding the giant planet from view, a lunar occultation.
People in North America, West Africa, and over the Atlantic got the best view, while others just saw the moon hanging close to Jupiter in the sky.
Photographers captured Jupiter moons and earthshine
Astrophotographers didn't miss their shot:
Peter Zay in North Carolina snapped Jupiter right beside the moon;
Josh McCollum in Pennsylvania caught Ganymede popping back into view, despite the atmospheric conditions weren't ideal;
and EricTheCat shared some gorgeous photos showing off both Jupiter's moons and that cool earthshine effect.