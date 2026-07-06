Crescent moon to pair with Pleiades star cluster this week

Observation tips

Moon and Pleiades cluster will be the main attractions

The Moon will be the easiest to spot, appearing as a thin crescent just a few days old with only 15% of its visible hemisphere illuminated. Its sunlit limb will point toward the horizon while the compact smudge of the Pleiades cluster will be seen off from its dark limb. The cluster often resembles a mini version of the Plough when viewed with naked eyes.