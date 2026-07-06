Crescent moon to pair with Pleiades star cluster this week
What's the story
In the early hours of July 11, skywatchers will be treated to a celestial spectacle as the waning crescent moon passes by the stunning Pleiades star cluster. The event will be visible in both hemispheres, but requires a clear view of the eastern horizon. The best time to catch this cosmic dance is around 2:00am UTC.
Observation tips
Moon and Pleiades cluster will be the main attractions
The Moon will be the easiest to spot, appearing as a thin crescent just a few days old with only 15% of its visible hemisphere illuminated. Its sunlit limb will point toward the horizon while the compact smudge of the Pleiades cluster will be seen off from its dark limb. The cluster often resembles a mini version of the Plough when viewed with naked eyes.
Additional sighting
Mars will also be visible during this event
Along with the Moon and Pleiades cluster, Mars will also be visible during this celestial event. However, it will be positioned lower toward the horizon in Taurus, the Bull constellation. Spotting it amid the brightening sky can be challenging but rewarding for avid skywatchers. This cosmic alignment offers a unique opportunity to witness three celestial bodies in one view.