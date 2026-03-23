This popular single-player RPG game has AI art
What's the story
The developer of the game Crimson Desert has admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) art in its development. The confession comes after players noticed what appeared to be AI-generated assets in the final release. The company said it had intended to replace this content before launch, but failed to do so. It is now conducting a "comprehensive audit" to identify and replace any AI-generated content.
Apology issued
Developer apologizes for not being transparent about AI use
The game developer has apologized for including AI art in the final release and for not being more transparent about its use during development. "We should have clearly disclosed our use of AI," they said in a statement on X. This admission highlights the growing controversy over the use of generative AI in gaming, with some big studios embracing it while smaller developers resist this trend.
Industry divide
Growing divide over AI use in gaming
The use of generative AI in gaming has sparked a major debate over the past few years, with many high-profile titles incorporating it. While some big studios have embraced this technology, several smaller developers have openly opposed it, branding their games as "AI free."