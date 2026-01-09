NSO's transparency report faces criticism amid US market entry plans

NSO Group, a notorious government spyware manufacturer primarily known for Pegasus, has released a new transparency report. The company claims it is entering "a new phase of accountability." However, the latest report omits details on customer rejections, investigations, suspensions, or terminations over human rights violations related to its surveillance tools. Critics believe this omission is part of NSO's strategy to get off the US government 's Entity List and enter the American market with new investors and management.

Management shuffle Changes in NSO's leadership and ownership Since last year, when a group of US investors bought NSO, the company has been going through a major transition. This includes high-profile management changes such as former Trump official David Friedman becoming executive chairman while CEO Yaron Shohat and last remaining founder Omri Lavie left. Despite these changes, Friedman's report did not mention any country where NSO operates.

Strategic move NSO's transparency report: A tool for US market entry? Natalia Krapiva, senior tech-legal counsel at digital rights organization Access Now, said NSO is clearly on a campaign to get off the US Entity List. She added that changing leadership and publishing transparency reports are part of this effort. However, Krapiva also warned against believing such companies as they have a history of changing names and leadership while continuing their abusive practices.