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Home / News / Technology News / Croma deal: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max available for ₹1.4L
Croma deal: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max available for ₹1.4L
The offer includes bank cashback and exchange bonuses

Croma deal: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max available for ₹1.4L

By Mudit Dube
Sep 21, 2026
03:58 pm
What's the story

Croma, a leading electronics retailer in India, has announced special offers on the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro series. The company is selling the iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) at an effective price of ₹1,39,900. This discounted rate is applicable after taking into account various eligible benefits such as bank cashback and exchange-related savings.

Offer details

How to avail the offers

Croma's offer on the iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) includes a bank cashback of up to ₹7,000 on select credit cards.

Customers can also exchange their old iPhone 14 (128GB) for a value of up to ₹24,000, depending on its condition and model.

An additional exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 is also available under this offer.

Customers looking to exchange their iPhone 15, iPhone 16, or iPhone 17 can get an exchange value of over ₹30,000.

Availability

Offers are valid across Croma stores and online platforms

The offers on the iPhone 18 Pro series and other Apple products are available across Croma stores, on Croma.com, Tata Neu app, and BigBasket.

However, it's important to note that these deals are subject to availability and applicable terms.

Prices and offers may differ depending on the model, store location, and city of purchase.

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