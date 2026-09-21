Croma deal: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max available for ₹1.4L
What's the story
Croma, a leading electronics retailer in India, has announced special offers on the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro series. The company is selling the iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) at an effective price of ₹1,39,900. This discounted rate is applicable after taking into account various eligible benefits such as bank cashback and exchange-related savings.
Offer details
How to avail the offers
Croma's offer on the iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) includes a bank cashback of up to ₹7,000 on select credit cards.
Customers can also exchange their old iPhone 14 (128GB) for a value of up to ₹24,000, depending on its condition and model.
An additional exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 is also available under this offer.
Customers looking to exchange their iPhone 15, iPhone 16, or iPhone 17 can get an exchange value of over ₹30,000.
Availability
Offers are valid across Croma stores and online platforms
The offers on the iPhone 18 Pro series and other Apple products are available across Croma stores, on Croma.com, Tata Neu app, and BigBasket.
However, it's important to note that these deals are subject to availability and applicable terms.
Prices and offers may differ depending on the model, store location, and city of purchase.