Croma deal: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max available for ₹1.4L

Croma's offer on the iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) includes a bank cashback of up to ₹7,000 on select credit cards.

Customers can also exchange their old iPhone 14 (128GB) for a value of up to ₹24,000, depending on its condition and model.

An additional exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 is also available under this offer.

Customers looking to exchange their iPhone 15, iPhone 16, or iPhone 17 can get an exchange value of over ₹30,000.