Apple iPhone 17 drops to below ₹45,000 in Croma sale

Croma has kicked off the second phase of its 'Everything Apple' sale in India. The event, which runs until May 16, features revised deals on a range of Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods. The sale offers a combination of exchange offers, bank discounts and Tata Neu Coins benefits to make these premium devices more affordable for consumers.

Discount details iPhone 17 (256GB) at ₹44,768 One of the major attractions of this sale is the iPhone 17 (256GB), which can be bought at an effective starting price of ₹44,768. The original MRP of this model is ₹82,900. The final pricing during the sale includes exchange value on old smartphones, additional exchange bonus, discount coupon and Tata Neu Coins benefit.

Additional offers Discounts on older iPhones Apart from the iPhone 17, Croma is also offering discounts on older iPhone models. The iPhone 15 (128GB) starts at an effective price of ₹36,891 while the iPhone 16 (128GB) can be bought for an effective price starting at ₹40,041. These prices too include exchange bonuses and Tata Neu card offers, among other discounts.

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Tech deals Deals on MacBooks and iPads The sale also features discounts on Apple's MacBook lineup. The MacBook Air M5 (13-inch), originally priced at ₹1,19,900, is available at a student and teacher price of ₹74,619 under combined benefits. Meanwhile, the MacBook Neo (13-inch) starts at an effective price of ₹39,069. Apple's iPad lineup is also part of this sale with models like iPad (11th Gen) starting at ₹29,489 and iPad Air M4 starting at ₹55,490.

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