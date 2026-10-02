CrowdStrike: AI boosts efficiency while increasing threat leads 2.5 times
AI is shaking up the cyber world, acting as both a powerful tool and a tempting target.
CrowdStrike's latest report says companies are using AI to boost efficiency, but this also gives hackers more ways in.
Plus, with AI agents triggering 2.5 times as many leads for the firm's threat hunters to examine as there are manually driven leads, it's getting tougher for security teams to distinguish malicious activity from expected AI-driven behavior.
DPRK-associated group weaponizes AI targeting crypto
Groups like a Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)-associated group are now actively weaponizing trusted AI environments and tools to try to gain entry to companies working in cryptocurrency and blockchain, using everything from AI-generated resumes to deepfake interviews.
Attackers are quick to exploit new vulnerabilities: From January through June 2026, 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release.
CrowdStrike suggests locking down your AI apps, protecting identities, and staying proactive to keep networks safe as these threats evolve.