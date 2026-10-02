CrowdStrike: AI boosts efficiency while increasing threat leads 2.5 times

AI is shaking up the cyber world, acting as both a powerful tool and a tempting target.

CrowdStrike's latest report says companies are using AI to boost efficiency, but this also gives hackers more ways in.

Plus, with AI agents triggering 2.5 times as many leads for the firm's threat hunters to examine as there are manually driven leads, it's getting tougher for security teams to distinguish malicious activity from expected AI-driven behavior.