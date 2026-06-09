CrowdStrike: China linked hackers largest espionage threat to tech companies
CrowdStrike's latest report says China-linked hackers were the largest espionage threat to tech companies during the report's stated coverage window of April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, mainly going after intellectual property and key data to boost China's AI and tech ambitions.
US officials also claim China has been targeting American-made AI models for their own use.
Other nation state hackers remain active
The report highlights that North Korean, Russian, and Iranian hackers are still active too. There was a 30% increase in advertisements from hackers selling access to various targets.
North Korean hackers even pretended to be remote IT workers to funnel money home while spying.
Meanwhile, China's embassy denied the hacking claims but said they are open to working with the US on AI rules.