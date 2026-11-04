CrowdStrike launches kill switch to stop rogue AI agents
What's the story
CrowdStrike has launched a new technology that can shut down rogue artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The innovative tool, called the 'AI Kill Switch,' was announced at the company's Fal.Con Europe conference on Tuesday. It allows security teams to terminate misbehaving agents, prevent their restart, and cut off their network access. This development is part of CrowdStrike's Falcon Guardian platform that monitors AI agents within an organization.
Safety measure
The 'off button' for AI agents
The introduction of the AI Kill Switch comes as a response to widespread safety concerns over the rapid adoption of AI agents.
"Everyone is building AI agents, but they never had the off button, and now they do," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC.
He emphasized that this technology will play a vital role in ensuring that AI agents operate safely.
Cybersecurity revolution
A shift in the cybersecurity landscape
Kurtz believes that CrowdStrike's new kill switch marks a major shift in cybersecurity.
Traditionally, the focus has been on protecting companies from external threats. However, as businesses increasingly rely on AI agents, security providers must also ensure these systems operate safely within their own organizations.
"Enabling agents to work safely is a massive market opportunity for CrowdStrike," Kurtz said.
Market response
Rising demand for AI security tools
The demand for CrowdStrike's security tools is on the rise as businesses adopt AI.
Kurtz highlighted the company's partnership with Anthropic to protect its Claude Cowork product, saying enterprise customers had requested CrowdStrike's technology be integrated before they deployed Anthropic's offerings.
"Our customers went to Anthropic and said, 'We need CrowdStrike before we can deploy AI,'" he said.