CrowdStrike report: AI fuels cyberattacks and is itself targeted
CrowdStrike's latest report says AI is now playing both sides in cybercrime: helping hackers break in, and also being attacked itself.
As more companies use AI, they're opening up new ways for cybercriminals to strike.
Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike's head of threat intel, put it simply: "We're seeing threat actors really adopt AI at the same speed that everybody else is."
Most exploits launched within 48 hours
Groups like Famous Chollima are using AI to hack crypto companies, while others like Cordial Spider use vishing to steal data fast.
The report points out that 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release, so staying ahead is tough.
CrowdStrike urges AI security measures
CrowdStrike recommends locking down your AI apps, improving identity checks, and fixing network gaps.
Taking these steps can help organizations keep up with fast-moving threats and reduce the risks that come with all this new tech.