Cryptojacking rose 20% in 2025, GreyNoise reports, personal devices targeted Technology Apr 23, 2026

Cryptojacking (where hackers sneak mining software onto your phone or laptop) jumped 20% in 2025, according to GreyNoise.

Personal devices are now easier targets than company servers because most people do not have strong security setups.

Even though crypto prices dipped in 2026, this scam is still going strong since mining tools are easy to find on shady forums.