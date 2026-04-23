Cryptojacking rose 20% in 2025, GreyNoise reports, personal devices targeted
Cryptojacking (where hackers sneak mining software onto your phone or laptop) jumped 20% in 2025, according to GreyNoise.
Personal devices are now easier targets than company servers because most people do not have strong security setups.
Even though crypto prices dipped in 2026, this scam is still going strong since mining tools are easy to find on shady forums.
Sysdig warns bots hijack corporate computers
Hackers use bots to scan for weak spots and can take over a vulnerable corporate computer in under an hour, said Michael Clark of Sysdig.
The damage can get expensive fast: one attack last year cost USAID almost $500,000.
To fight back, Google rolled out compensation for cloud losses and security companies are leveling up with smarter AI tools to spot suspicious activity sooner.