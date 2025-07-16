Crystalline structures found in space ice: A paradigm shift

Researchers cooled water to -120°C in simulations and spotted nanocrystals only three nanometers wide. Lab tests backed it up, revealing these crystal zones hidden inside what looked like totally disordered ice.

Crystals could reshape our understanding of planet, galaxy formation

These crystals could change how we think planets and galaxies form.

Crystalline areas leave less room for trapping organic molecules—the stuff life needs—so they might affect how life's ingredients get delivered across space.

Still, some amorphous (messy) ice sticks around, keeping hope alive for prebiotic chemistry on comets and dust.