CSIR-CCMB finds higher tiger stress hormone levels near tourist roads
Turns out, all those safari jeeps and crowds in tiger reserves are making tigers pretty stressed.
A new study by CSIR-CCMB found that tigers living near busy tourist roads or during peak safari seasons had higher stress hormone levels.
This isn't just a mood thing: stress can actually mess with their health and behavior.
Study recommends fewer vehicles, shorter visits
Researchers looked at tiger scat from five major reserves and found that ongoing stress hurts their immune system and makes it harder for them to reproduce.
Female tigers end up with fewer cubs, while males see lower sperm quality.
To help, the study suggests fewer safari vehicles, shorter visits, and moving artificial water bodies away from heavy tourism routes, basically giving tigers more chill space while still letting people enjoy wildlife responsibly.