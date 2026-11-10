CSIR-CCMB finds new TB drug targets that could aid India
Technology
A team at CSIR-CCMB has found fresh targets inside the bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB), opening doors for new treatments, especially important as TB is getting tougher to treat due to drug resistance.
This breakthrough could really matter for countries like India, where TB cases are high.
CRISPR shows SecA1 and Tat vulnerabilities
The researchers mapped out how the TB bacteria export proteins, which is key for their survival.
By focusing on two main pathways (SecA1 and Tat) and using CRISPR technology, they discovered that blocking these routes slowed the bacteria and damaged their cell membrane.
This means future drugs could target these weak spots to help stop TB.