CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory Pune develops DME to cut LPG imports
Scientists at Pune's CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory are developing a clean fuel called Dimethyl Ether (DME), which could help India rely less on imported liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG.
The cool part? DME can be made from things we already have, like coal, biomass, and methanol.
They are starting with a 20% DME blend in regular LPG; consumers may not need to change their existing stoves or cylinders.
DME can power auto rickshaws
DME is not just for kitchens: it can also run auto rickshaws and replace diesel generators in some cases.
Even mixing in just 20% DME could seriously cut down how much LPG India needs to import, saving money, and making energy supplies more secure.
Young researchers say they are proud to work on something that could help both the environment and the economy.