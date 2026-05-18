CSIR-NCL Pune develops DME as greener homegrown LPG alternative
Technology
Scientists at CSIR-NCL Pune are developing dimethyl ether (DME) as a greener, homegrown alternative to LPG.
The cool part? DME can be made in India from stuff like coal, biomass, and methanol, helping cut down on expensive fuel imports.
CSIR-NCL team proposes 20% DME blend
The team suggests blending 20% DME with regular LPG so people can use it right away: No need to buy new stoves or cylinders.
Besides kitchens, this mix could power auto-rickshaws and even replace diesel generators.
If it takes off, India could save money and move closer to energy independence.