Cursor AI targets Indian developers with localized pricing
What's the story
AI coding start-up Cursor has launched its first country-specific subscription plan, 'Cursor Start,' in India. The new offering, priced at ₹649 per month, is significantly cheaper than the standard $20 per month Pro subscription. This move highlights India's growing importance to Cursor's business and its strategy to tap into one of the world's largest developer markets for future growth.
Market significance
India's developer market driving Cursor's growth
India is already Cursor's third-largest market globally, with the highest number of power users. The company's user base in the country has more than tripled over the last year.
Simon Green, head of Asia-Pacific and Japan at Cursor, said this growth and India's rich pool of software engineering talent made it an ideal candidate for localized pricing.
Subscription details
'Cursor Start' offers enhanced AI-assisted coding capabilities
Cursor Start offers access to Cursor's Composer 2.5 model and Grok 4.5, with higher usage limits than the free tier.
It also includes cloud agents, an iOS app, plugins, Model Context Protocol support, hooks, and skills.
The plan is aimed at developers needing more AI-assisted coding capacity than what the free tier offers but don't want to upgrade to a full Pro subscription.
Growth strategy
Cursor is ramping up its local sales efforts
Along with the localized pricing strategy, Cursor is also expanding its presence in India by hiring new talent.
Green revealed that the start-up has hired its first salesperson in India and is expecting another leader to join in Delhi.
The company is also setting up a government affairs office and has made three technical customer support hires as part of its expansion into Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
Strategic moves
Enterprise push and SpaceX acquisition
Cursor's enterprise push in India is still in its early days, with individual developers, start-ups, and universities driving adoption.
Green said the company sees huge opportunities in banking and large enterprises as it ramps up its local sales efforts.
This expansion comes just over a month after Elon Musk's SpaceX agreed to acquire Cursor for $60 billion in an all-stock deal after SpaceX's blockbuster IPO.