Cursor's new mobile app lets you code on the go
What's the story
Cursor, the AI coding start-up recently acquired by SpaceX, has launched its first native iOS app. The move comes as part of a larger effort by Anysphere, the San Francisco-based company behind Cursor, to make AI coding agents more accessible. The new app allows developers to start, manage, and review coding tasks directly from their phones or tablets.
User interface
It closely resembles Cursor's desktop app
The iOS app closely resembles Cursor's desktop application. Developers can open it, choose a repository, pick one of the supported AI models, and describe their requirements for the coding agent. The app even supports voice input for dictating prompts as well as slash commands for additional instructions to the AI agent.
Remote access
Remote control feature
For developers with active coding agents on their desktops, Cursor has introduced a Remote Control feature. This lets them interact with those agents from their phones without having to go back to their desks. The company has also added an option to keep the computer awake, ensuring it stays accessible while users are away.
Notifications
Real-time updates and notifications
Once an agent is running, users don't have to keep the app open. Live Activities on the iPhone lock screen provide real-time progress updates. Push notifications alert developers when an agent has completed a task, needs additional input, or has prepared work for review. Inside the app, they can inspect code changes, screenshots, logs, and demos before approving or merging pull requests.