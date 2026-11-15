Curtin finds 1st white dwarf radio pulses in sunlike system

This rare find helps scientists better understand weird cosmic signals called long-period transients, which usually only show up with red dwarfs.

The team traced the radio bursts to a region close to the white dwarf, or possibly even from the white dwarf itself, and also noticed magnetic storms on its sun-like companion, kind of like solar storms we see on our own sun.

All in all, it's an exciting step forward for figuring out how stars interact across our galaxy.