Curtin finds 1st white dwarf radio pulses in sunlike system
Scientists at Curtin University has found a white dwarf (basically, a dead star) that's sending out strange radio pulses from over 5,000 light-years away.
What makes this discovery stand out? It's the first time these kinds of signals have been picked up from a system where a white dwarf orbits a sun-like star.
Scientists trace bursts, spot companion storms
This rare find helps scientists better understand weird cosmic signals called long-period transients, which usually only show up with red dwarfs.
The team traced the radio bursts to a region close to the white dwarf, or possibly even from the white dwarf itself, and also noticed magnetic storms on its sun-like companion, kind of like solar storms we see on our own sun.
All in all, it's an exciting step forward for figuring out how stars interact across our galaxy.