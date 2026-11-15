Curtin University finds 53% higher Alzheimer's risk with type-2 diabetes
Heads up: People with type 2 diabetes face a 53% higher chance of developing Alzheimer's, according to new research from Curtin University.
The team reviewed data from 40 studies and 27,102,559 data points to get a clearer picture of this connection.
Adewuyi urges prevention in diabetes care
The study found that each year, about 4.7 out of every 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes may develop Alzheimer's, a disease known for memory loss and cognitive decline.
Study author Emmanuel Adewuyi, an investigator fellow at Curtin University's school of population health, highlighted that these findings show why preventing cognitive issues should be part of managing diabetes.