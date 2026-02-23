Cyber frauds are using 8th Pay Commission to dupe you
Scammers are sending WhatsApp messages with fake 8th Pay Commission salary calculator APK files, hoping people will download them.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) flagged this.
If installed, these files can give fraudsters access to your phone—letting them read texts, grab OTPs and even empty your bank account.
Scammers creating urgency to push people into downloading these files
With the 8th Pay Commission set to affect more than a crore central government employees and pensioners, and authorities not having specified an effective date for arrears, scammers are cashing in on the buzz.
They're creating urgency so folks skip checking if these downloads are legit.
How to stay safe from such scams?
Quick tip: Official departments never send APKs through WhatsApp. Always double-check updates on sites like 8cpc.gov.in or any .gov.in domain.
Turn off installs from unknown sources and report anything suspicious to the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.
Stay alert—don't let scammers catch you off guard!