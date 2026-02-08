A cyber investment scam worth ₹500cr has been busted

A massive cyber investment fraud, with possible international connections, has been busted by the police. The operation led to the arrest of 12 people from six different states. The accused were allegedly running a nationwide scheme through WhatsApp groups. Working with the Ministry of Telecommunications, Aligarh's cyber crime cell discovered nearly 600 such groups used for defrauding investors across India.

Prevention efforts Fraud could have impacted over 1.5L people The police said their timely action averted an estimated fraud of around ₹500 crore that could have impacted over 1.5 lakh people across the country. The case first came to light when Dinesh Sharma, a retired deputy general manager of Punjab National Bank, reported being cheated of more than ₹11 lakh through a WhatsApp-based investment scheme on January 31.

Scam details How the fraud was executed Sharma was promised returns of up to 40% per week and lured into investing ₹5,000 as a trial amount on December 16 last year. After receiving returns, he was convinced to invest more and even given an option to invest ₹1 crore. When he refused due to a lack of funds, the fraudsters allegedly siphoned off ₹11 lakh from him.

