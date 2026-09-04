2 major US law firms hit by data breaches
What's the story
Leading US law firms, Quinn Emanuel and McDermott, have recently reported data breaches. The firms have informed law enforcement agencies about the incidents. The breaches come as a major concern in light of the rising cyber threats against companies dealing with sensitive client and personal information. However, it remains unclear who was behind the two attacks or if they are connected in any way.
Incident details
Breach at Quinn Emanuel accessed files related to Muddy Waters
Quinn Emanuel revealed that some files related to Muddy Waters were accessed in a breach on August 14.
The firm said an "unauthorized third party obtained access through social engineering."
The information accessed included Muddy Waters files that Quinn Emanuel had obtained during a Florida lawsuit.
In its statement, the firm said it had identified "a data security incident involving unauthorized access to stored files for a single software application through one temporarily compromised user account."
Data exposure
McDermott breach exposed Social Security numbers, health data
McDermott, on the other hand, reported its breach last week to the Vermont state attorney general.
The firm said the attack exposed Social Security numbers and health data among its files.
In a statement, McDermott said it responded to "an isolated social engineering incident involving a single user and a limited number of documents."
The firm investigated with cybersecurity experts' help and has since resolved the matter, ensuring their systems remain secure.
Rising concerns
Growing risk of cyber threats for law firms
The incidents involving Quinn Emanuel and McDermott highlight the growing risk of cyber threats for law firms.
These organizations often deal with sensitive client and personal information, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.
The breaches at both firms were social engineering attacks, a tactic that involves manipulating people into revealing confidential information or granting access to secure systems.