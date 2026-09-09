Cymphony raises $30 million with Sequoia Capital co-lead, valued over $100 million

Sequoia Capital backed Cymphony as it emerged with $30 million in funding, including a $25 million Series A co-led by Sequoia and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund.

This AI security startup that's only two years old but already making waves. With big clients like KKR and Syngenta and seven-figure annual recurring revenue in its first year, Cymphony is now valued at more than $100 million.