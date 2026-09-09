Cymphony raises $30 million with Sequoia Capital co-lead, valued over $100 million
Sequoia Capital backed Cymphony as it emerged with $30 million in funding, including a $25 million Series A co-led by Sequoia and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund.
This AI security startup that's only two years old but already making waves. With big clients like KKR and Syngenta and seven-figure annual recurring revenue in its first year, Cymphony is now valued at more than $100 million.
Cymphony workforce graph protects sensitive data
Cymphony's platform helps companies keep both people and AI agents from messing with sensitive data they shouldn't touch.
Their "workforce graph" pulls together identity, data, and activity signals to give a clear view of who (or what) has access to what:
Microsoft is among Cymphony's competitors.
Cymphony says it has built a product, signed a double-digit number of enterprise customers, reached seven figures in annual recurring revenue in its first year of sales, and seen strong customer expansion.