Dads' health impacts pregnancy outcomes, child's development: Study
Technology
Turns out, dads' health is a big deal for babies too.
A new study in The Lancet found that a father's weight, mental health, and habits like smoking can seriously impact pregnancy outcomes and a child's development, so it's not just about the mom's well-being anymore.
Sperm quality matters a lot
Researchers say some effects from dads (even linked to their own childhoods) can be bigger than those from moms.
Sperm quality matters a lot: unhealthy lifestyles (think smoking or obesity) lower sperm quality, which is tied to risks like preeclampsia and birth defects.
The takeaway? Healthy habits before having kids are important for everyone involved.