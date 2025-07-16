Daffodils: A potential breakthrough in Alzheimer's treatment
Scientists at the Royal Agricultural University and Agroceutical Products Ltd have found a smart way to grow daffodils in Wales for galantamine, a compound used in Alzheimer's meds.
With the recent approval of Zunveyl, a new galantamine-based drug, demand for this natural ingredient is on the rise.
Why are scientists growing more daffodils?
Growing daffodils efficiently can make Alzheimer's treatment more affordable and accessible.
Plus, other compounds from these flowers—like lycorine—are being studied for antiviral and anti-cancer uses, and even as a way to cut methane from livestock without shrinking herds.
This means farmers could earn more while helping the planet.
More than 500 useful compounds found in daffodils
This research shows how plants like daffodils can boost both health and sustainability.
With over 500 useful compounds already found in these flowers, there's real potential for new medical breakthroughs—and maybe even bigger environmental wins ahead.