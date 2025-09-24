Next Article
Daily aspirin could help prevent colorectal cancer recurrence
Technology
A new Swedish study found that taking a low-dose aspirin daily could seriously cut the risk of colorectal cancer returning.
Researchers looked at 626 patients with stage 1 to 3 colon or rectal cancer, focusing on those with certain genetic mutations (PIK3 pathway), and published their results in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Promising results
People who took aspirin every day had about half the risk of their cancer coming back compared to those on a placebo—just 7.7% saw a recurrence versus up to 16.8% without aspirin.
Since aspirin is cheap and easy to get, scientists think it could become part of future treatment plans for some patients, especially those with specific genetic markers.