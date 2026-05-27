DailyObjects launches NODE modular dock-and-go wireless charging system for multitaskers

Qi2.2 25W modules, starting at ₹10,000

Qi2.2-certified charging modules support up to 25W wireless charging.

The phone stand packs a handy 7,800mAh battery so you can charge on the go; the lamp runs up to eight hours with its own battery.

Everything connects with just one wire to keep your desk neat.

NODE starts at ₹10,000 and is available now on DailyObjects's website and select platforms.