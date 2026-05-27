DailyObjects launches NODE modular dock-and-go wireless charging system for multitaskers
Technology
DailyObjects just dropped NODE, a super flexible wireless charging setup made for anyone juggling multiple devices.
Marketed as the world's first dock-and-go modular charger, NODE lets you mix and match modules (like a phone stand, Apple Watch charger, charging disk, and even a portable lamp) into two-in-one or three-in-one combos that fit your work or travel vibe.
Qi2.2 25W modules, starting at ₹10,000
Qi2.2-certified charging modules support up to 25W wireless charging.
The phone stand packs a handy 7,800mAh battery so you can charge on the go; the lamp runs up to eight hours with its own battery.
Everything connects with just one wire to keep your desk neat.
NODE starts at ₹10,000 and is available now on DailyObjects's website and select platforms.