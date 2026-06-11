Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk reveals cyberattack copying personal data
Technology
Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, just revealed a cyberattack on its internal systems.
Certain non-public data, including personal data, were copied externally without authorization.
The company is teaming up with cybersecurity experts and authorities to investigate what happened and reach out to anyone affected.
Novo Nordisk says main operations continue
Even with the breach, Novo Nordisk says its main operations are running as usual. Some internal systems were temporarily shut down for safety and are being restored carefully.
While our investigation and response are ongoing, we have discovered that certain non-public data, including personal data, were copied externally without authorisation.
We are informing the impacted parties as appropriate.