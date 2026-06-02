Daraxonrasib nearly doubles median survival in advanced pancreatic cancer

Daraxonrasib cuts death risk 60%

Daraxonrasib targets a tricky protein (KRAS) that's been tough to treat until now.

Not only did it cut the risk of death by 60%, but tumors shrank in one-third of patients (versus roughly 11% on chemotherapy).

Side effects like skin rashes and diarrhea showed up, but fewer people had to stop the drug compared with chemotherapy.