Daraxonrasib nearly doubles median survival in advanced pancreatic cancer
Technology
Big news in cancer research: A new drug called daraxonrasib has nearly doubled median survival for people with advanced pancreatic cancer.
In a major study with 500 patients who had already tried other treatments, those with the most common RAS mutations taking daraxonrasib lived 13.2 months median, compared to 6.6 months for those receiving chemotherapy.
Daraxonrasib cuts death risk 60%
Daraxonrasib targets a tricky protein (KRAS) that's been tough to treat until now.
Not only did it cut the risk of death by 60%, but tumors shrank in one-third of patients (versus roughly 11% on chemotherapy).
Side effects like skin rashes and diarrhea showed up, but fewer people had to stop the drug compared with chemotherapy.