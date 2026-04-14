Daraxonrasib shows 13.2-month median survival in treated metastatic pancreatic cancer
Big news for pancreatic cancer treatment: a new drug called daraxonrasib just showed impressive results in a major clinical trial.
People with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer who got this drug had a median survival of 13.2 months, almost double what standard chemotherapy offers.
Daraxonrasib works by targeting RAS (and broadly inhibiting RAS variants), which pop up in most cases of this tough-to-treat cancer.
Revolution Medicines seeks expedited approval
The team behind the study, led by Dr. Brian Wolpin at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, says these results could really change care for patients.
Revolution Medicines is already moving to speed up FDA approval and hopes to get daraxonrasib to patients by summer 2026.
If it gets the green light, this could also open doors for more targeted drugs against pancreatic cancer down the line.