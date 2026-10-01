Massive data breach hits US military, exposing millions of records

The security breach has exposed a wide range of personally identifiable information (PII).

This includes Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, sex, race, and details about their military service.

The DMDC notification confirmed that the personnel records were not encrypted at the time of the attack.

According to CNN and Federal News Network, a Pentagon official said nearly 2.8 million living people and some 300,000 deceased individuals have been affected by this incident.