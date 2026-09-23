FBI suffers massive data breach
What's the story
The notorious hacking group, ShinyHunters, has claimed responsibility for a major data breach of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The group says it has stolen information on a large number of current and former FBI employees. The claim was made in a statement posted on its dark-web site and during an online chat with Reuters.
Retaliation
Hack in retaliation for FBI's warning against ransom payments
ShinyHunters said it targeted the FBI in retaliation for a May 2026 announcement from the agency.
The announcement detailed ShinyHunters's methods and advised potential targets against paying ransoms.
In its statement, ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen data "on almost ALL FBI Agents, and individuals who filed an application with the FBI for a job."
Evidence
Screenshot of defaced job site shared by ShinyHunters
As evidence of the breach, ShinyHunters shared a screenshot of a defaced FBI job site and a small sample of the stolen data.
The authenticity of this screenshot couldn't be verified by Reuters, but it was noted that the job site appeared to have experienced recent disruption.
A message yesterday said both it and the FBI "Special Agent Applicant Portal" were "currently unavailable."
Data details
Sample data cross-referenced with credit bureau records
The sample data shared by ShinyHunters reportedly contained sensitive information such as the names and home addresses of FBI agents, their social security numbers, assignments, and in some cases, the names of their family members.
Reuters was able to partially verify some of this information by cross-referencing it with credit bureau records, and previously breached data held by dark-web intelligence firm District 4 Labs.
History
ShinyHunters linked to previous high-profile hacks
ShinyHunters is known for its high-profile hacks, including the alleged theft of millions of business records from video game developer Rockstar Games.
The group also caused widespread disruption across US schools with a May intrusion centered on education tool Canvas.
Earlier this month, AI company Anthropic caught hackers linked to ShinyHunters trying to use its tools.
Expert opinion
Breach could be used by criminals to harass FBI agents
Cynthia Kaiser, a former FBI official and current Senior Vice President at cybersecurity firm Halcyon, warned that breaches like these are "incredibly harmful."
She said they could be used by criminals to expose and put pressure on the people investigating them.
Kaiser also noted that an old leak from 2016 is still occasionally used today to harass FBI agents.