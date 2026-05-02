India's data center capacity to touch 10.5GW by FY2031

India 's data center capacity is projected to increase nearly six-fold, from 1.8GW to around 10.5GW by fiscal year 2031, according to a report by Morgan Stanley. The surge is mainly driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data localization policies. AI workloads alone could account for some 6.8GW of the projected capacity, the investment bank said in its report.

Growth factors Investment cycle in data centers The report also highlights that the rising demand for low-latency processing, stricter localization norms, and increasing compute intensity are major contributors to this growth. Geopolitical shifts and India's regulatory push are fueling a multi-year investment cycle in data centers. Morgan Stanley estimates an industrial capital expenditure pipeline of roughly $60 billion linked to incremental data center capacity covering land, power systems, cooling infrastructure, and networking equipment.

Investment requirements Need for investment in power ecosystem The report indicates that the power ecosystem will need over $20 billion of investment to support energy-intensive facilities. The operators are increasingly moving toward renewable energy and storage solutions. Policy measures such as data localization stipulations, infrastructure status for data centers, and fiscal incentives are speeding up capital formation and attracting global hyperscalers.

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