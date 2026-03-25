Databricks introduces AI security tool Lakewatch, raises $5B
Technology
Databricks just rolled out Lakewatch, a new AI-powered security product that uses its data storage and Anthropic's Claude AI to spot and investigate threats.
This launch comes right after its massive $5 billion funding round, showing it's serious about leveling up in cloud data analytics.
Databricks boosts Lakewatch with 2 startup acquisitions
To make Lakewatch even stronger, Databricks picked up two startups: Antimatter (for secure agent deployment tech) and SiftD.ai; Databricks confirmed that employees from the startups joined the company.
The financial details are still under wraps, but these moves highlight Databricks's push to deliver smarter security for its users.