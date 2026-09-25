DaVoice sues Perplexity AI in California over trade secret claims
Technology
DaVoice, the startup behind wake-word tech, is suing Perplexity AI in California. They claim Perplexity took their secret code and designs during a joint project.
The case is officially on record, but so far, spokespeople for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
DaVoice alleges code and network access
DaVoice's wake-word technology has landed it deals with big names like Volkswagen and Samsara.
Perplexity AI, meanwhile, is known for its smart search engine and Comet browser.
Represented by Susman Godfrey lawyers Davida Brook and Ian Crosby, DaVoice says their proprietary info, like source code and network details, was accessed after the companies collaborated on the technology.
No word yet on who's representing Perplexity in court.