dbbeats launches For Me Buds 2 earbuds designed for sleep
Technology
dbbeats, a startup born out of LG Electronics, just dropped the For Me Buds 2, earbuds made to help you sleep better.
These buds adapt to your body's rhythm, cut out noise with smart tech, and even track your heart rate for a more personalized sleep experience.
Slim earbuds with triple noise reduction
For Me Buds 2 are super slim (great for side sleepers) and use three layers of noise reduction: active cancelation, passive isolation, and adaptive sound masking.
They're priced at $199, but early Kickstarter backers grabbed them for $99.
The companion app breaks down your sleep patterns and even has an AI Sleep Chat feature so you can easily check in on how you're really sleeping.