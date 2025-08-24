Next Article
Deal: Comvtu V12 cordless vacuum cleaner is 73% less expensive
The Comvtu V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner just dropped to $110 (down from $400), making it a pretty sweet deal if you're looking for an upgrade.
Weighing only 2.49kg, it's easy to carry around and works on both hardwood floors and carpets, all without the hassle of a cord.
Other notable features
You get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on low speed (or 20 on high), and the battery pops out so you can swap in a spare if needed.
It quickly switches from upright to handheld mode, making it great for furniture or your car.
Plus, its five-layer filtration system with a washable HEPA filter helps keep things fresh, and the included tools make tackling tight spots way easier.