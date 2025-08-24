China's AI model 'Wukong' helps astronauts on space station Technology Aug 24, 2025

China just launched Wukong AI—their first big language model—on the Tiangong space station.

Named after the legendary Monkey King, Wukong helps astronauts with navigation, planning, and even mental well-being.

It went live on July 15 and already provided assistance during a long spacewalk for installing debris shields and checking the station.