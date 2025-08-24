China's AI model 'Wukong' helps astronauts on space station
China just launched Wukong AI—their first big language model—on the Tiangong space station.
Named after the legendary Monkey King, Wukong helps astronauts with navigation, planning, and even mental well-being.
It went live on July 15 and already provided assistance during a long spacewalk for installing debris shields and checking the station.
Wukong's 2-part system
Wukong uses a two-part system: one unit stays onboard for real-time guidance, while another back on Earth handles deep analysis and mission tweaks.
This teamwork means astronauts get quick help up there, while ground teams can plan ahead more smoothly.
Wukong juggles multiple tasks to keep missions running efficiently.
Future of Tiangong
Wukong isn't just a cool gadget—it's part of China's bigger goal to enhance Tiangong's capabilities for future logistics and training.
By making operations smarter and more independent, it is expected to set the stage for even bolder missions down the line.