We're 2-3 years away from AI psychosis, Microsoft exec warns
Mustafa Suleyman, who leads AI at Microsoft, thinks we're just 2-3 years away from AI that feels so real, people could start believing chatbots are actually conscious.
He's worried this could spark talk about giving AIs rights—and warns of "AI psychosis," where users get too emotionally attached to these systems.
Suleyman's AI journey
Suleyman co-founded Google DeepMind and now heads up Microsoft's AI projects like Copilot.
While he once called early AI companions "kind" and "massively popular," he's changed his tune—now stressing that even the most advanced AIs aren't people or moral beings.
He believes tech leaders need to agree on how to handle these risks before things get out of hand.