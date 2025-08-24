UK government rejected PS2 billion ChatGPT deal: Report
Earlier this year, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman pitched a bold idea to the UK government: spend £2 billion to give every Brit access to ChatGPT Plus, the premium AI chatbot.
The talks happened in San Francisco with tech secretary Peter Kyle, but the UK did not pursue the offer.
The deal, which would have cost as much as £2 billion, was not considered seriously by Peter Kyle.
UK and OpenAI did strike a deal, though
Even though that mega-deal didn't go through, the UK and OpenAI didn't walk away empty-handed.
By July, they'd teamed up on a partnership to bring OpenAI's AI tools into public services like education and security.
The agreement could grant OpenAI access to government data and collaborate on making AI safer.
OpenAI's global push
OpenAI isn't just focused on the UK—they're going global.
They've promised affordable AI models for US federal agencies and are opening their first office in India this year after seeing ChatGPT use there quadruple.
It's clear: wherever you live, big moves in AI could soon shape your everyday life.