UK government rejected PS2 billion ChatGPT deal: Report
Aug 24, 2025

Earlier this year, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman pitched a bold idea to the UK government: spend £2 billion to give every Brit access to ChatGPT Plus, the premium AI chatbot.

The talks happened in San Francisco with tech secretary Peter Kyle, but the UK did not pursue the offer.

The deal, which would have cost as much as £2 billion, was not considered seriously by Peter Kyle.