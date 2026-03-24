'Death switch' protein complex found in Alzheimer's patients

The NMDAR/TRPM4 complex forms when two proteins connect at a spot known as "TwinF," creating a toxic combo that kills brain cells. The team found way more of this complex in mice with Alzheimer's than in healthy ones, linking it directly to the disease's damage.

Promising drug

Researchers tested a drug called FP802 that blocks this harmful connection.

Mice with Alzheimer's given FP802 kept their memory and thinking skills better, and had less brain cell damage.

Even cooler, it seems FP802 might help protect against other diseases like ALS too, since they share similar protein issues.