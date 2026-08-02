Crime novel deal worth $2M collapses over AI writing doubts
What's the story
A major publishing deal for a debut crime novel has fallen through due to questions over the possible involvement of artificial intelligence (AI) in its writing. The manuscript, Call Me, I'll Hide the Body, by Jerry Falade, was pulled from sale by his agent despite an offer exceeding $2 million from Minotaur, a Macmillan US imprint. The book was scheduled for release in 2028.
Authenticity concerns
Agent pulled the manuscript after doubts were raised
Falade's agent sent an email to publishers, saying they could no longer confirm how the manuscript evolved from its original form.
The email read, "During the submission process we vetted the manuscript with Jerry for AI and felt trusting in his reassurance that it was written without utilizing AI as a resource in the writing or editorial process."
However, now they can't substantiate that claim.
Market reaction
Multiple 6-figure bids were received for the book
The US auction for the manuscript was conducted by Falade's agent Marc Gerald of Europa Content.
In the UK, Sandy Hodgman of Hodgman Literary secured multiple six-figure bids through a similar process.
Gerald described the book as "stunningly good," adding that "everyone fell in love with it."
However, halfway through submissions, an editor flagged potential signs of AI use in the book.
Contract termination
They needed to have total faith in their authors: Gerald
After a meeting on July 29, when "aspects of [Falade's] story changed," Europa Content decided to cut ties with the author.
Gerald said they opted against using AI-detection software to check the manuscript as Falade was "clear and credible" in his explanation.
However, he added that they needed to have total faith in their authors and felt terrible for putting this into the universe.
Author's rebuttal
Falade denied using AI, claimed response reflected racial bias
In a statement to The Guardian, Falade denied using AI and claimed the response reflected racial bias in publishing.
He said, "There seems to be a troubling assumption that when a Black writer produces work that attracts significant attention, the work could not possibly be their own."
This case is part of a larger trend of controversies in publishing this year over suspected AI use in manuscripts.