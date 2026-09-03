Deccan Traps around Mumbai coincide with dinosaur extinction era
Next time you spot those dark basalt rocks around Mumbai, you're actually looking at leftovers from a volcanic event called the Deccan Traps, one of the biggest in Earth's history.
This eruption was dated to around 67.4 million years ago, around the same time a giant asteroid hit Mexico and wiped out the dinosaurs.
That impact triggered fires, tsunamis, and climatic shifts that changed life on Earth.
Scientists debate asteroid intensifying Deccan volcanism
The Deccan Traps stretch across western India, and in some places, their lava layers are over two kilometers thick!
You can see these ancient rocks up close at spots like Sanjay Gandhi National Park or Elephanta Caves.
Scientists are still debating whether the asteroid crash made these volcanoes even more intense, but either way, Mumbai's landscape is a cool reminder of our planet's wild past.