Deepak Dhar wins 2026 Dirac Medal for statistical mechanics breakthroughs
Technology
Indian physicist Deepak Dhar just scored the 2026 Dirac Medal, one of the world's top honors in theoretical physics.
The award, announced on Paul Dirac's birthday, recognizes Dhar and three other scientists for their breakthroughs in statistical mechanics, which also connect to artificial intelligence and neuroscience.
Deepak Dhar's Abelian sandpile model explained
Dhar is famous for his work on the Abelian sandpile model, a way to show how simple things can organize themselves and suddenly trigger big changes (think earthquakes or sudden rainstorms).
He's only the second India-based scientist ever to win this medal, adding to his list of big awards like the Boltzmann Medal and Padma Bhushan.