'Deepfake' accounts posing as Black women banned on TikTok
TikTok just banned almost 20 accounts that used AI to fake being Black women influencers.
These accounts took real videos, changed skin tones, and edited clothes to make them look more revealing, then sent people to adult sites, all without any warning labels.
Most of these profiles popped up on Instagram too, with names like Black, Noir, or Ebony.
The practice has been criticized as racist and exploitative
Some of these AI-driven accounts racked up millions of followers in just weeks by using content from Malaysian model Riya Ulan and others.
Ulan reported the fakes to both TikTok and Instagram.
This isn't a one-off: the practice has been criticized as racist and exploitative; it involves AI-manipulated or repurposed images and videos that can spread harmful stereotypes and misinformation.
Meta (Instagram's parent company) said it was investigating and noted it has rules in place to label AI-generated content.