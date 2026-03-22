'Deepfake' accounts posing as Black women banned on TikTok

The practice has been criticized as racist and exploitative

Some of these AI-driven accounts racked up millions of followers in just weeks by using content from Malaysian model Riya Ulan and others.

Ulan reported the fakes to both TikTok and Instagram.

This isn't a one-off: the practice has been criticized as racist and exploitative; it involves AI-manipulated or repurposed images and videos that can spread harmful stereotypes and misinformation.

Meta (Instagram's parent company) said it was investigating and noted it has rules in place to label AI-generated content.