DeepGrade: AI tool for faster, fairer grading Technology Feb 17, 2026

DeepGrade, an AI-powered grading tool from Smartail, just landed a spot among the Top 10 Startups in the IndiaAI Global Accelerator Program.

It's making waves for helping teachers grade faster and more accurately using real-time analytics—already trusted by over 100 schools and colleges across India, the GCC, Singapore, and the UK.

The platform will be featured at the IndiaAI Impact Summit happening this week.