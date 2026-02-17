DeepGrade: AI tool for faster, fairer grading
Technology
DeepGrade, an AI-powered grading tool from Smartail, just landed a spot among the Top 10 Startups in the IndiaAI Global Accelerator Program.
It's making waves for helping teachers grade faster and more accurately using real-time analytics—already trusted by over 100 schools and colleges across India, the GCC, Singapore, and the UK.
The platform will be featured at the IndiaAI Impact Summit happening this week.
Check out how AI is reshaping education
DeepGrade is changing how assessments work by automating grading and giving instant feedback on student performance.
At the summit, educators and innovators can check out live demos and chat with Smartail's team about future collaborations—showing just how much AI is starting to shape classrooms everywhere.