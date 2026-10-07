DeepMind Meta Isomorphic Labs invest $300 million for universal virtual cell
Google DeepMind, Meta, and Isomorphic Labs just dropped $300 million into the Biohub initiative, founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.
Their goal? Build a "Universal Virtual Cell" (basically a super-detailed digital model of how cells work) so scientists can run virtual experiments before heading to the lab.
This could save time and resources while speeding up discoveries.
Project blends digital technology and biology
The project is all about blending digital tech with real-world biology to better understand things like aging and diseases (think Alzheimer's disease) at the cellular level.
The first step is collecting massive amounts of cell data to make smarter predictions about disease.
Involves $1.8 billion in funding, data, computing, and measurement technology, including major support from the Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health, this initiative could seriously change how we study life's building blocks.