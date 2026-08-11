DeepMind staff ask applicants to fill out an extra form

The internal note warned that the AI could screen out [resumes] incorrectly or take too long to reach us, and also suggested not leaning too hard on ChatGPT-style tools for writing applications, since reviewers can spot them easily.

Google says there's no problem with its system and that the extra form is just about making sure applications get to the right team, not about giving anyone special treatment.

As one doc put it: "A real human will read these. These humans get really tired of reading LLM answers, because they all sound very same."